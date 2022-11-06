StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $151.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the third quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Twin Disc by 85.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 47.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Twin Disc by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the first quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

