StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $151.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
