StockNews.com Upgrades National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) to Buy

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

National Bankshares Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $36.60 on Friday. National Bankshares has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.