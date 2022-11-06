Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $8.25 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

PACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $72,750.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $527,754.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 688,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,499,000 after buying an additional 90,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,315,000 after purchasing an additional 675,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after buying an additional 5,533,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,424,000 after buying an additional 3,328,729 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

