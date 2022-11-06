Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Flowserve from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Flowserve Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $718,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Flowserve by 12.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Flowserve by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $1,814,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Flowserve by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

