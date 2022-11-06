Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
INCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Incyte to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.36.
Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.73. Incyte has a one year low of $62.31 and a one year high of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70.
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).
