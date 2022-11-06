Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Incyte to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.73. Incyte has a one year low of $62.31 and a one year high of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

About Incyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Incyte by 410.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

