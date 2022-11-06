Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $265.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 86,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Pfizer by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Pfizer by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after buying an additional 153,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

