Morgan Stanley Raises Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $111.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRU. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 145.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day moving average of $98.95.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 227,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,485,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,825,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.