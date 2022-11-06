Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Given New $53.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.25). Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter worth $109,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 83.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

