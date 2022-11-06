HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $242.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $230.00 to $242.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.10.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $211.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.89 and its 200 day moving average is $202.60. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,170 shares of company stock worth $4,459,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 156.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.