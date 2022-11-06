The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $94.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.86.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $150.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.