The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $94.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.86.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of BFAM stock opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $150.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
