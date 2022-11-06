Mizuho Cuts Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $158.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $178.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.41.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $134.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.34.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 37,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $172.29 per share, with a total value of $6,418,663.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,164,142 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,270,025.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,843,713,000 after acquiring an additional 166,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,863,000 after acquiring an additional 146,785 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ecolab by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after acquiring an additional 532,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.