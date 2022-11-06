Vertex Energy (VTNR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $991.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 52.63%. On average, analysts expect Vertex Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $18.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VTNR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $574,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $574,669.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,857,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $574,035.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,231.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,459. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 209.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 83,645 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 156.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 47,279 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

