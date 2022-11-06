Danimer Scientific (DNMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 104.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. On average, analysts expect Danimer Scientific to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 6.60. Danimer Scientific has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $20.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on DNMR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 464,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,528.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danimer Scientific news, Director Stuart W. Pratt sold 75,327 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $395,466.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,519,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,999.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 464,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,528.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,327 shares of company stock valued at $506,467 in the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,790,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,518 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1,247.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 715,785 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,862,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 264,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 158,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

