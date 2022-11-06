Hyliion (HYLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Hyliion has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. On average, analysts expect Hyliion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HYLN opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $9.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 550.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after buying an additional 2,481,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hyliion by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,928,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 112,715 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,161,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 135,987 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 262,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

