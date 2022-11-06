Hyliion (HYLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Hyliion has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. On average, analysts expect Hyliion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hyliion Price Performance
HYLN opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $9.12.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
About Hyliion
Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.
