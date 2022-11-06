NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $174.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on NXPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.79.
NASDAQ NXPI opened at $151.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $239.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
