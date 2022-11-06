Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $132.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $121.82 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $125.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day moving average is $99.57.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,371 shares of company stock worth $7,590,441 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $84,115,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,114.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 759,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,183,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after buying an additional 670,415 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,251,000 after acquiring an additional 426,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

