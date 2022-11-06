Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

SIG opened at $63.01 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.52.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

