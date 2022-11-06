Royce & Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 89.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Utilities

In related news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $414,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CPK stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.61. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $106.16 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 13.21%. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

