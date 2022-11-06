Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.28. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 37.59% and a return on equity of 68.74%. The business had revenue of $625.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.83%.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,015. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

