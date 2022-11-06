Royce & Associates LP Buys Shares of 68,000 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.17% of Bioceres Crop Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BIOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %
Bioceres Crop Solutions Profile
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.