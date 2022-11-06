Royce & Associates LP Decreases Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 853,459 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,440,000 after buying an additional 1,382,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,255,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,621,000 after acquiring an additional 808,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 122.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,602,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,250,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,569,000 after purchasing an additional 46,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,782,000 after purchasing an additional 926,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.25%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

