Royce & Associates LP Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,747 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in AdvanSix by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,345.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,360 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $583.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.50 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 30.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

