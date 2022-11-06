Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stake Lifted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of Extreme Networks worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 281,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after buying an additional 2,141,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,161,000 after buying an additional 249,062 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,082,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,632,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112,693. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at $17,112,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,420. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 2.08. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

