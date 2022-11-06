Royce & Associates LP Sells 40,000 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.15% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 436.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In related news, President Thomas G. Hartnett purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $153,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 245,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,027.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $8.15 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 1.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLWS. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Noble Financial cut their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

