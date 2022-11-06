Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1,203.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIN. Barclays increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CL King reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 1.1 %

DIN opened at $72.86 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.03 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.99. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.06%.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

