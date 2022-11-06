SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Holdings Lifted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPX Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in SPX Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPXC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 5.5 %

SPX Technologies stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.91.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.43 million. Research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

