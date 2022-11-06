Royce & Associates LP Sells 37,916 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,916 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

