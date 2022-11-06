Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.28% of Inotiv worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Inotiv by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 498,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,929 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Inotiv by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Inotiv by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 118,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 52,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,125,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOTV opened at $17.93 on Friday. Inotiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $458.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 19.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. Analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inotiv news, COO John Gregory Beattie purchased 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $198,826.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,843.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

NOTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inotiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

