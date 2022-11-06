Royce & Associates LP Trims Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,608 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Middleby were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,918,000 after acquiring an additional 205,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,359,000 after buying an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,411,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,386,000 after buying an additional 66,617 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 73.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,804,000 after buying an additional 469,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Middleby by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after acquiring an additional 330,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $131.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.53. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.67.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $148,963 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.