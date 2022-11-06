Royce & Associates LP Acquires New Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after buying an additional 2,118,174 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 26.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,640,000 after buying an additional 718,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,303,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE M opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $37.95.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.