Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Scholastic by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,476,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,751,000 after acquiring an additional 36,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Scholastic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,145,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Scholastic by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 32.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 87,039 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scholastic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

In other news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $122,698.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,003.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Warwick Peter bought 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,692.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,894.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $122,698.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,003.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

SCHL opened at $38.15 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.62%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

