Royce & Associates LP Has $981,000 Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,737 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONB. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 91.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 698,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 332,853 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 83,599 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 211,472 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 27,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $461.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

