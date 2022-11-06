Royce & Associates LP Sells 10,953 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,953 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 158,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $236,096.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,726,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $236,096.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,726,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,400 shares of company stock worth $1,636,627 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

