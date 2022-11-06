Royce & Associates LP Sells 16,659 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,659 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in HNI were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HNI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HNI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,268,000 after buying an additional 54,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in HNI by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HNI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,843,000 after acquiring an additional 53,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in HNI by 1.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 586,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HNI. TheStreet cut HNI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st.

HNI Stock Performance

NYSE HNI opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. HNI had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.83%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 46.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $41,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,012.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

