Royce & Associates LP Lowers Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,564 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 57,914 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.16% of SunCoke Energy worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 309,603 shares in the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 2,269,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 518,413 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,144,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 158,911 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SXC opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.31. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

SXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunCoke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

