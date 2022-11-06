Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stake in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,544 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.36% of PCSB Financial worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PCSB Financial by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of PCSB Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

PCSB Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PCSB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $295.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 24.60%.

PCSB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About PCSB Financial

(Get Rating)

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing, time, and demand; checking, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; and online and mobile deposit services, as well as cash management services comprising escrow, sweep, and lockbox accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.