Royce & Associates LP Sells 20,322 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,322 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after buying an additional 562,276 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 42.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 180,339 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 321,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 138,413 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,272,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,935,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,829,000 after purchasing an additional 80,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $469,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,117.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,078,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $469,210.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,117.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 5.9 %

CEIX opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.79.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $544.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.40 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 41.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEIX. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

About CONSOL Energy

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.