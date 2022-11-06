Royce & Associates LP Increases Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 14.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,716,000 after acquiring an additional 364,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 19.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,941,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,581,000 after buying an additional 315,309 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 317.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after buying an additional 941,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CBIZ by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 621,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,095,000 after buying an additional 25,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CBZ opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.74. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $50.57.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
