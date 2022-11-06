Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Sells $256,875.00 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.40). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,030,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,665,000 after buying an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,700,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,019,000 after acquiring an additional 68,614 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 19.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,220,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,646,000 after acquiring an additional 701,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rambus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,718,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,597,000 after acquiring an additional 87,609 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

