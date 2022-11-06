BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Sells $258,360.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, August 11th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00.

BMRN stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $97.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

