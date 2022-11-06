T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CAO Sells $260,882.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dara Bazzano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $148.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

