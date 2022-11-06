Insider Buying: AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Director Acquires $299,501.60 in Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AptarGroup Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of ATR stock opened at $98.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.81. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $135.81.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 76.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 107.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.