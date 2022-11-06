IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $29.35. Approximately 1,668 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

IMI Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

