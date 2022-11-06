IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $29.35. Approximately 1,668 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.
IMI Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88.
About IMI
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMI (IMIAY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.