Truist Financial Raises Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target to $82.00

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $74.76 on Thursday. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Belden’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 483.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 2,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

