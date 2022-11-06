Coral Products (LON:CRU) Trading Up 1.6%

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating) shares were up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.38 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 16.25 ($0.19). Approximately 41,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 104,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.18).

Coral Products Trading Up 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.17. The company has a market capitalization of £13.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,625.00.

Get Coral Products alerts:

Coral Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Coral Products’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 3.57%. Coral Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coral Products Company Profile

In related news, insider Paul Freud acquired 46,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £6,496 ($7,510.69).

(Get Rating)

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, vacuum formed, fabricated products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.