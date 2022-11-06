Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Lowered to $51.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ball stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. Ball has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92.

Ball Company Profile

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.