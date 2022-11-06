Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Lowered to $51.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.
Ball Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Ball stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. Ball has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
