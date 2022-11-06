Royal Bank of Canada Raises Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $62.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BAM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,788,416 shares of company stock worth $107,722,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 162.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 42,065 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

