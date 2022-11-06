Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.78.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $313.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.60. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

