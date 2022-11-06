F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $351,911.88 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

F5 Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $137.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.51. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.80 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

F5 Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in F5 by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.