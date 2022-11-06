APA (NYSE:APA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
APA Price Performance
NYSE:APA opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.10. APA has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.
About APA
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APA (APA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.