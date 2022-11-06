APA (NYSE:APA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

NYSE:APA opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.10. APA has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

